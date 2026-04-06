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Foreign national injured by falling shrapnel in Abu Dhabi

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Foreign national injured by falling shrapnel in Abu Dhabi
Source: AFP

A Ghanaian national in Abu Dhabi has suffered moderate injuries after being hit by falling debris, the city’s media office said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The incident took place at Rinn Systems Company in the Musaffah area following a successful interception by air defence systems.

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Authorities urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and avoid spreading rumors or unverified reports, the media office said in a post on X.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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