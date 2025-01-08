ACG field generates over $6.1 billion in revenues last year
Photo: bp
The Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field generated $6.16 billion in revenues from the start of last year through January 1, 2025.The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) recorded a 10.7% decrease in revenues compared to the previous period, News.Az reports.
In 2023, the cumulative revenues from the ACG field amounted to $6.9 billion.