ACG field generates over $6.1 billion in revenues last year

The Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field generated $6.16 billion in revenues from the start of last year through January 1, 2025.

The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) recorded a 10.7% decrease in revenues compared to the previous period, News.Az reports.

In 2023, the cumulative revenues from the ACG field amounted to $6.9 billion.

