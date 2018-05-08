ACG produces 455 million tonnes of oil and 144.5 bcm of gas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields has produced 455 million tonnes of oil and 144.5 bcm of gas so far, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said in his article published in Azerbaijan newspaper.

The minister also wrote about that creation of global energy and transport corridors.

‘Heydar Aliyev was also aware of importance of energy routes for Azerbaijan’s independence, preservation of balanced foreign policy. Therefore, the Baku-Supsa pipeline, launched in 1999, was the first line which allowed Azerbaijan to get access to the world market and provided international support on energy security. Since 1999 the pipeline has transported 84 million tonnes of oil’.

The minister added that BTC transports not only ACG and Shahdeniz oil, but also Kazakh and Turkmen oils: ‘This pipeline has transported 359 million tonnes of oil so far’.

The minister noted that Shahdeniz contract, signed in 1996, was another contribution of Heydar Aliyev to the long-term energy policy of Azerbaijan: ‘This contract turned Azerbaijan from gas importing country to a gas exporting country, led to construction of Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum and other routes’.

Shahbazov stressed that Shahdeniz has produced 91.7 bcm of gas and 23 million tonnes of oil so far. Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum exported 61 bcm of gas.

News.Az

