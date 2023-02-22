ACG, Shahdeniz gas field projects earn $170 billion: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz fields produced about 569 million tons of crude, 40.6 million tons of condensate, and about 390 billion cubic meters of gas, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The minister emphasized that the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields and the Shah Deniz gas field projects generated $170 billion in revenue.

