Woman opens fire in Kyiv residential courtyard after confrontation, man wounded

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A woman opened fire in a residential courtyard in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynsky district following a confrontation with a local resident, leaving one man injured, police said.

The incident occurred after a 27-year-old man reportedly made a remark to a group of people behaving noisily near his building. During the altercation, a woman drew a pistol and fired several shots before fleeing the scene. The victim was hospitalized with injuries to his arm and abdomen, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.

Police later detained a 43-year-old suspect and served her with a notice of suspicion on charges of hooliganism. Investigators are continuing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

News.Az