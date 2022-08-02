(Ad) Azercell has launched a large-scale project on the expansion and modernization of its network

The operator's subscribers will have more opportunities to use high-speed and high-quality mobile Internet, regardless of their location

Considering the fast-growing needs of its subscribers, Azercell has launched a large-scale project to expand the coverage and increase the capacity of 4G (LTE) network across the country.

Within the course of the next 18 months the company will deploy more than 300 new base stations and upgrade about 1600 existing base stations throughout Azerbaijan. Thus, the total number of LTE stations of the country's leading mobile operator will reach above 3,200.

As a result of the project, the capacity of Azercell's 4G network will increase by 80% in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, and by 75% in other regions across the country. This will enhance the customers’ internet experience, ensuring higher data transfer rates and improved quality of services provided. Additionally, this will increase quick access to multimedia services such as social networks, multiplayer games, interactive online applications, video conferencing, video calls and many other digital solutions.

Azercell’s network expansion and modernization project covers the liberated territories as well.

The company managed to build the very first mobile infrastructure on these territories, and its network covers Shusha, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli and Kalbajar regions, the settlements of Istisu, Hadrut, Sugovushan, as well as many villages of Khojavend, Lachin and other districts. Azercell has already installed more than 80 base stations in the mentioned regions and continues to work in this direction.

It should also be noted that last year the operator made 4G high-speed mobile Internet (LTE) available in all stations and tunnels of the Baku Metro.

Azercell will continue to invest in expansion and modernization of its infrastructure. This will allow the company to provide necessary platforms for the introduction of next-generation technologies in the Azerbaijani market. At the same time, Azercell is actively developing products and digital solutions in line with the latest trends in the telecommunications industry.

