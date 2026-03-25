Jokic posts triple-double as Nuggets edge Suns 125-123

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Nikola Jokic recorded 23 points, 17 rebounds, and tied his season high with 17 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 125-123 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Jokic hit the go-ahead 12-foot jumper with 11.5 seconds remaining. Devin Booker had a chance to win it for the Suns, but his three-pointer bounced off the rim. Booker finished with 22 points and eight assists, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Jokic recorded his 29th triple-double of the season, an NBA-leading mark, by early in the third quarter. He shot 9 of 16 from the field and delivered several precise passes, including a full-court assist to Christian Braun player".

Jamal Murray added 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 18 off the bench as the Nuggets, now near full strength after battling injuries, claimed their sixth win in eight games.

The Suns, who have lost six of seven, rallied from an eight-point deficit late in the fourth but could not complete the comeback. Jordan Goodwin and Grayson Allen combined for back-to-back three-pointers to cut the Nuggets’ lead, while Jalen Green finished with 21 points.

The Nuggets sit 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference playoff race. The Suns, currently No. 7 in the West, face an uphill battle to avoid the play-in tournament.

News.Az