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Merck eyes $6.7B Terns deal to boost cancer portfolio

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Merck eyes $6.7B Terns deal to boost cancer portfolio
Source: Reuters

Merck & Co. announced on Wednesday that it will acquire Terns Pharmaceuticals in a deal valued at up to $6.7 billion, as the drugmaker moves to strengthen its cancer treatment pipeline ahead of an expected patent expiry for its blockbuster therapy Keytruda.

Merck has offered $53 per share for Terns, representing a 6% premium over the stock’s most recent closing price, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shares of Terns rose 5.5% in premarket trading following the announcement.

The deal gives Merck access ​to Terns' ​experimental drug TERN-701, ​which is being ‌tested to treat chronic myeloid leukemia, a cancer that starts in the bone marrow and causes the uncontrolled growth of leukemia cells.

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The deal is expected ‌to close in the ​second quarter of ​2026.

Merck has been ​looking beyond its top-selling ‌cancer drug, Keytruda, as ​it braces ​for the upcoming patent expiry.

Last month, the company unveiled plans to create ​a ‌separate division for its cancer business.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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