Merck eyes $6.7B Terns deal to boost cancer portfolio
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Merck & Co. announced on Wednesday that it will acquire Terns Pharmaceuticals in a deal valued at up to $6.7 billion, as the drugmaker moves to strengthen its cancer treatment pipeline ahead of an expected patent expiry for its blockbuster therapy Keytruda.
Merck has offered $53 per share for Terns, representing a 6% premium over the stock’s most recent closing price, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Shares of Terns rose 5.5% in premarket trading following the announcement.
The deal gives Merck access to Terns' experimental drug TERN-701, which is being tested to treat chronic myeloid leukemia, a cancer that starts in the bone marrow and causes the uncontrolled growth of leukemia cells.
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The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.
Merck has been looking beyond its top-selling cancer drug, Keytruda, as it braces for the upcoming patent expiry.
Last month, the company unveiled plans to create a separate division for its cancer business.
By Nijat Babayev