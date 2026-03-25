Merck eyes $6.7B Terns deal to boost cancer portfolio

Merck has offered $53 per share for Terns, representing a 6% premium over the stock’s most recent closing price, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shares of Terns rose 5.5% in premarket trading following the announcement.

The deal gives Merck access ​to Terns' ​experimental drug TERN-701, ​which is being ‌tested to treat chronic myeloid leukemia, a cancer that starts in the bone marrow and causes the uncontrolled growth of leukemia cells.

The deal is expected ‌to close in the ​second quarter of ​2026.

Merck has been ​looking beyond its top-selling ‌cancer drug, Keytruda, as ​it braces ​for the upcoming patent expiry.

Last month, the company unveiled plans to create ​a ‌separate division for its cancer business.