Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures climb as US seeks ceasefire with Iran

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US stock futures surged Wednesday as investors reacted to reports that the US has submitted a plan to Iran aimed at halting the ongoing conflict, raising cautious hopes for easing tensions that have unsettled markets.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (ES=F) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) climbed about 1.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) jumped 1.2%, recovering from a day of losses on Wall Street, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Oil prices fell sharply, continuing a volatile trend amid Iran-related developments. West Texas Intermediate crude (CL=F) dropped to roughly $87 per barrel, while Brent crude (BZ=F) fell below $95.

According to AP, Iran has received a 15-point proposal from the US, delivered via intermediary Pakistan, aimed at ending the conflict in the Middle East. The plan reflects the Trump administration’s urgency to reduce escalating attacks and their economic consequences. While President Trump confirmed ongoing negotiations, Tehran has denied that direct talks are taking place.

Investors are also awaiting new economic data on Wednesday, including February import and export price figures, which could further influence market movements.

News.Az