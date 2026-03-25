In Photos: Smoke rises from Kuwait airport after Iranian drone strike

In Photos: Smoke rises from Kuwait airport after Iranian drone strike

Smoke rises after an Iranian drone attack on a fuel depot at Kuwait international airport (Source: Anadolu Agency)

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Iranian drones struck a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, igniting a fire.

According to preliminary information cited by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the incident caused only “limited” damage and resulted in no casualties, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Firefighters were deployed to the scene and were working to contain and extinguish the blaze, agency spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi said.

The photos below show thick smoke rising from the Kuwait International Airport following the attack.

Source: AP

Source: AP

News.Az