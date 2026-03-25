Iran’s ballistic missile targets Israel's largest power plant - VIDEO

Source: The Times of Israel

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A ballistic missile launched from Iran has targeted the Orot Rabin power plant, Israel’s largest electricity generation facility located in Hadera.

The Israel Electric Corporation claimed that no damage was caused to its infrastructure following Iran’s ballistic missile attack, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The clarification comes after an Iranian ballistic missile struck an open area near Hadera, where the IEC operates a major power station.

Watch: An Iranian ballistic missile has hit near/at the Orot Rabin powerplant, Israel’s largest power station, located on the Mediterranean coast in Hadera, Israel. pic.twitter.com/Mqu6jTrgsd — The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) March 25, 2026

News.Az