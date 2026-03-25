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Iran’s ballistic missile targets Israel's largest power plant - VIDEO

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Iran’s ballistic missile targets Israel's largest power plant - VIDEO
Source: The Times of Israel

A ballistic missile launched from Iran has targeted the Orot Rabin power plant, Israel’s largest electricity generation facility located in Hadera.

The Israel Electric Corporation claimed that no damage was caused to its infrastructure following Iran’s ballistic missile attack, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The clarification comes after an Iranian ballistic missile struck an open area near Hadera, where the IEC operates a major power station.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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