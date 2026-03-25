Netanyahu to convene security cabinet as US pushes Iran talks

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a security meeting this evening with a select group of advisers before later gathering the full security cabinet, according to his office, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

According to an official from the Prime Minister’s Office, the cabinet discussions will address developments across “all theaters,” signaling a broad review of the ongoing regional situation.

The meetings come as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to push for negotiations with Iran aimed at bringing an end to the war, despite ongoing hostilities and uncertainty surrounding diplomatic efforts.

News.Az