(Ad) Azercell invites journalists to the next session of English language courses

The leading mobile operator continues its contribution to the development of the national press, News.az reports.

"Azercell Telecom" LLC continues to support the capacity building of national media representatives to enhance their efforts to promptly inform the public about current events and promote Azerbaijan outside the country's borders.

The courses are open to all active print, broadcast and e-journalists with at least one year of work experience. For registration, the journalists must submit three articles released on media outlets and a copy of the journalist ID card to azercell.press@azmemo.info by March 4, 2023. The classes conducted by specialized English language teachers aimed to improve the journalists’ grammar, speaking, listening, and writing skills.

It should be noted that Azercell has been implementing this project for 15 years. The company creates opportunities for the professional development of media representatives conducting regular seminars and training sessions on related topics.

Azercell will continue to support the determined efforts of media representatives to convey the truth about Azerbaijan to the international community and broadcast world news to the general public while encouraging journalists to enhance their professional abilities.

