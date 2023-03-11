(Ad) Azercell sponsored the "I Baku Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Conference" (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "I Baku Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Conference," supported by Azercell, brought together professionals and business leaders from a variety of fields to talk about the newest developments and opportunities in the fields of environmental and corporate social responsibility (CSR). The conference's goals include creating a broad platform for CSR and business ethics based on a multidisciplinary approach, as well as exchanging ideas and best practices in this field.

The event featured a speech by Nigar Shikhlinskaya, Stakeholder Relations Director at "Azercell Telecom" LLC, on "CSR activities in the telecom sector." She discussed the company's CSR policy, projects that have been carried out, the future of CSR in Azerbaijan and around the world, as well as its role in fostering a more sustainable society. N. Shikhlinskaya stressed the significance of ICT-based innovative services and solutions for a secure and healthy society in her presentation. With the goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives!" as the cornerstone of its strategy, Azercell has undertaken a number of sizable social projects that promote inclusivity and the advancement of technology. There are "green" radio base stations powered by solar energy, "Children's Hotline" and "Women's Hotline," a digital library and Audiobook collection, support for the national team at the International Olympiad on Informatics, involvement of women in the field of ICT, student scholarship and internship programs, initiatives aimed at constructing an inclusive society with the participation of children and adolescents from vulnerable groups among these projects and so forth. Azercell invested 0.2 million US dollars, on CSR projects that were carried out in 2022, and 22.3 million US dollars in 26 years.

Small and medium-sized businesses, the promotion of sustainable development and social responsibility by corporations, the impact of CSR and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) on the development of society, and the assessment of CSR and ESG activities were all topics covered during the conference. Additionally, new approaches to bringing about change and achieving favorable outcomes were discussed.

News.Az