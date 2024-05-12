ADA University hosts event on preparations for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

ADA University has hosted an event highlighting preparations for COP29 with Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Janet Scotland in attendance, News.Az reports.

The event focused on the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, as well as the involvement of the younger generation in addressing environmental problems.Addressing the event, Tahir Gozel, the President of the Tahir Gozel Initiative for Development, said that the global environmental problem leads to the extinction of animal species every year. "For the first time, all the developed and developing countries came together and concluded the Paris environmental agreement," he added.Tahir Gozel described the global environmental situation as deplorable.In her remarks, Baroness Patricia Janet Scotland highlighted the consequences of climate change. "Unfortunately, we may be the last generation capable of doing something about climate change. The worst thing is that developing countries are the least polluting but the most affected by climate change," she noted.Baroness Patricia Janet Scotland also emphasized the importance of the COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan. "Until now, the poor countries that are mostly affected by climate change have not been able to make their voices heard in the world. Their problems were never heard. These issues will be discussed for the first time in Azerbaijan. While the world has never paid attention to this issue, for the first time, Azerbaijan has given high importance to it," she added.The Commonwealth Secretary General also stressed the significance of using artificial intelligence, noting that young people can use it to make the world a better place to live.The event then featured a Q&A session with students.

News.Az