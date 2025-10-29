Adani Green Energy shares jump after robust Q2 profit growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Adani Green Energy shares rallied 4% to an intraday high of ₹1,041.80 apiece as the firm reported a strong September quarter performance.

The company posted a 25.05% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹644 crore for the July–September quarter of FY26, compared with ₹515 crore in the same period last year. At 9:50 AM, the stock was trading at ₹1,041.80 apiece on the NSE, up 3.74%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

However, the Adani Group firm’s total income dropped 4.3% year-on-year to ₹3,249 crore in Q2 FY26, down from ₹3,996 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Its EBITDA rose 9% to ₹2,844 crore in the quarter under review, against ₹2,608 crore in Q2 FY25, with margins expanding to 87.5% from 76.8% a year earlier.

Revenue from power supply increased to ₹2,776 crore in the second quarter, up from ₹2,308 crore in the same period last year. As of September 30, Adani Green’s operational capacity expanded by 49% to 16.7 GW, keeping the company on track to achieve its 50 GW target. Energy sales rose 39% year-on-year to 19,569 million units, driven by hybrid, wind, and solar segments.

In H1 FY26, AGEL added 2,437 MW of greenfield capacity—equivalent to 74% of the total capacity added in the entire FY25. Over the past year, the company commissioned 5,496 MW of greenfield capacity, including 4,200 MW of solar power (2,900 MW in Khavda, Gujarat; 1,050 MW in Rajasthan; and 250 MW in Andhra Pradesh), 491 MW of wind power in Khavda, and 805 MW of solar–wind hybrid capacity, also in Khavda.

