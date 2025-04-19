ADB to support creation of Georgia's first energy storage facility

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $104 million loan to support efforts to enhance Georgia’s energy security, according to the Bank’s official website.

Under ADB’s Energy Storage and Green Hydrogen Development Project, the bank will help Georgia create its first-ever energy storage facility and explore green hydrogen development possibilities in the country, News.Az reports.

The project will enhance the country’s electricity grid’s ability to integrate a higher level of renewable energy by adding a 200MW/200MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to its transmission network at the Ksani Substation near Tbilisi. The facility will improve energy security, reduce Georgia’s reliance on grid stability support from neighboring countries, and pave the way for greater private sector participation.

“ADB has been a long-standing partner in supporting Georgia’s efforts to strengthen its energy sector,” said ADB Country Director for Georgia Lesley Bearman Lahm. “This new project marks another significant step toward enhancing the country’s energy independence. With abundant clean energy potential and ambitious development goals, Georgia is well positioned to unlock greater economic benefits from its renewable resources.”

Increasing electricity consumption, changing precipitation patterns, and water availability pose substantial risks to hydroelectric power, which the Georgian energy sector heavily relies on. Advanced technologies like BESS and green hydrogen are critical to addressing climate change risks and providing sustainable energy to the population.

ADB also approved a grant-based Technical Assistance (TA) of $400,000 to support Georgia’s efforts toward development of green hydrogen. The TA will assist the government in identifying the hydrogen potential and necessary requirements for encouraging private sector participation. “We see strong potential for developing green hydrogen in Georgia,” said ADB Principal Energy Specialist Adnan Tareen. “Surplus energy generated during peak seasons can be converted to green hydrogen and traded on EU energy markets, strengthening Georgia’s energy system and creating new economic opportunities.”

The project will introduce improvements in the legal and regulatory framework necessary for the inclusion of storage technologies like BESS and green hydrogen into the network. This will facilitate private sector investments in renewable energy penetration and the development of larger BESS facilities and green hydrogen.

The project supports the Georgian government’s goals of reforming the energy sector, emerging as a regional platform for trading clean energy, and improving the efficiency of the transmission network, as reflected in ADB’s Country Partnership Strategy for Georgia, 2024-2028.

The Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development will oversee the project execution and implementation of policy reforms envisaged under the project, while the Georgian State Electrosystem will act as the Implementing Agency.

News.Az