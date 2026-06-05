India sees modest gain in foreign exchange reserves

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India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves increased by 938 million U.S. dollars to 682.321 billion dollars during the week ended May 29, according to the latest weekly bulletin released by the country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In the two previous consecutive weeks, India's forex reserves had fallen by over 15.5 billion dollars.

The RBI bulletin also showed that foreign currency assets rose by 3.116 billion dollars to 546.148 billion dollars, while gold reserves decreased by 2.186 billion dollars to 112.6 billion dollars.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) remained unchanged at 18.747 billion dollars, while India’s position in the International Monetary Fund improved by 8 million dollars to 4.826 billion dollars.

News.Az