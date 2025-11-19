Adobe nears $1.9 billion acquisition of SEO software platform Semrush

+ ↺ − 16 px

Adobe, the company behind Photoshop, is reportedly close to acquiring software platform Semrush for $1.9 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The deal would see Adobe pay $12 per share, a 77.5% premium over Semrush’s closing price on Tuesday. Following the report, Semrush shares jumped 69% in premarket trading, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Sources say the deal could be finalized as early as Wednesday, though talks could still fall through.

If completed, the acquisition would expand Adobe’s suite of digital marketing and analytics tools, adding Semrush’s SEO and online visibility solutions to its portfolio.

News.Az