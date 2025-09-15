Adolescence shines at the 77th Emmy Awards

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 77th Emmy Awards wrapped up with major wins for Adolescence, The Studio, and The Pitt, making it a night to remember for television fans.

Some of the standout moments for us, News.Az reports, citing BBC:

Owen Cooper, 15, became the youngest ever male Emmy winner for his performance in Adolescence. The show finished with six awards tonight

The Pitt taking out the final two big awards for best actor and best drama series

We saw reunions of several beloved casts from shows like Gilmore Girls and Law and Order Special Victims Unit

Ultimately, Bargatze ended up donating $350,000 to charity despite threats to cut money over the length of winning speeches.

The show may be over but stick with us, we're still chatting with stars backstage and will bring you all the latest news.

