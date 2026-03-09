Gunfire hits Rihanna’s Beverly Hills mansion

+ ↺ − 16 px

A woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly firing multiple shots at the Beverly Hills–area home of pop star Rihanna, according to police.

Authorities said the singer was inside the mansion at the time of the incident, but no one was injured, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1:20 p.m. in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

Police say the suspect fired several rounds toward the property from inside a vehicle parked across the street from the home’s gate. One bullet reportedly struck the house and penetrated a wall, according to a law enforcement source.

Radio dispatch recordings indicated that around 10 shots were fired.

The suspect then drove away in a white Tesla, heading south on Coldwater Canyon Drive.

Officers broadcast details about the suspect over police radio, describing a woman with braided hair wearing a cream-colored blouse.

Authorities located the vehicle about 30 minutes after the initial emergency call. Officers followed it to a shopping center parking lot in Sherman Oaks, where the suspect was taken into custody.

Police have not yet released additional information about the woman or a possible motive.

The singer reportedly lives at the colonial-style mansion with her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky.

The couple share three young children together.

It remains unclear whether anyone else was inside the home when the shooting occurred.

This is not the first security scare involving the singer’s residence.

In 2018, a man broke into Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills home and stayed inside the property for about 12 hours before being discovered. The intruder later pleaded no contest to stalking charges, authorities said.

News.Az