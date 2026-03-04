Val Chmerkovskiy reveals diagnosis after DWTS tour hospitalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Val Chmerkovskiy has revealed the cause of his recent hospital visit while on the Dancing With the Stars tour. The three-time DWTS champion shared with fans that he was diagnosed with BPPV, benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, a common inner ear condition that causes vertigo.

“I’ve just been spinning everywhere,” Chmerkovskiy said in a video from his hospital bed in Peoria, Illinois, explaining why he missed that night’s performance. He reassured fans that there’s “no tumor in my brain” and the condition is not related to his previous neck injury, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

BPPV can result from head trauma or inner ear issues, and is typically treated with physical therapy exercises such as the Epley maneuver. Chmerkovskiy said he feels “a lot better” and planned to return to performing that night, though he admitted to still feeling “a little fuzzy here and there.”

The DWTS tour continues to feature fan-favorite pros like Emma Slater, Pasha Pashkov, and Danielle Karagach, alongside the latest season’s top contenders. Fans also have a reason to celebrate with the new spin-off, Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, launching a nationwide search for the next ballroom star.

News.Az