Indian-origin YouTuber Nancy Grewal stabbed to death

According to the LaSalle Police Service, first responders arrived at the 2400 block of Todd Lane shortly before 9:30 p.m. (local time) after receiving a report of a stabbing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Paramedics rushed Grewal to a local hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries. Police later cordoned off two homes near Canada Street and Bishop Street to collect evidence along a concrete path and stairs leading to one of the properties.

Police are requesting surveillance footage from nearby residents and urging anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Jamie Nestor.

The police noted, “To ease public concern, we are sharing that investigators are viewing this as an isolated incident,” and extended their condolences to Grewal’s family and friends.

Grewal was active on social media and frequently expressed opinions on developments in Punjab, India. She criticized jailed MP Amritpal Singh, Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, and religious figure Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

She also condemned Khalistani extremists and spoke about tensions between India and Canada. In June 2025, she raised concerns following the death of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, in Bathinda, India.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing.