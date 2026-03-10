Heeseung set to leave Enhypen to pursue solo career

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heeseung will leave the K-pop group Enhypen to pursue a solo career, the group announced on Tuesday.

The decision was shared in a post on X by the group’s agency, Belift Lab, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a statement, the agency said the move followed in-depth discussions with the members about their future plans and the direction of the group.

“Through in-depth discussions with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision and we have decided to respect it,” Belift Lab said.

Enhypen will continue promoting as a six-member group, while Heeseung will debut as a solo artist under Belift Lab.

"Enhypen remains committed to sharing energetic performances with Engene. Heeseung will be preparing a solo album as an artist under Belift Lab," they said.

Enhypen's remaining members are Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki. Some of the group's hits include "Bite Me," "No Doubt," "Drunk-Dazed," "XO (Only If You Say Yes)," and more.

In March 2025, the boys brought their "Walk the Line" tour to the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan. They were also in the country in December 2024 for their "Des7ined" fan meeting.

News.Az