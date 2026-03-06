Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes reunite on TV after decade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes surprised fans by appearing together publicly for the first time in more than a decade.

The couple joined “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 5, where Gosling arranged a special birthday surprise for Mendes as she celebrated her 52nd birthday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

During the show, Gosling asked the audience to sing “Happy Birthday” to Mendes, who was brought onto the stage from backstage without knowing about the celebration. When she appeared, the crowd erupted in cheers as the couple walked on stage hand in hand.

A marching band from North Bergen High School in New Jersey then performed “Happy Birthday,” while confetti filled the studio. Mendes thanked the audience and the students as Gosling clapped and joined the celebration.

For the appearance, Mendes wore Gosling’s blue-and-white striped Louis Vuitton cardigan paired with wide-leg jeans and a graphic T-shirt featuring the cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s 1980 album Double Fantasy. Gosling opted for a black shirt, trousers and a gray double-breasted blazer.

The moment marks the couple’s first official public appearance together since the 2013 premiere of “The Place Beyond the Pines.” They first met while filming the movie in 2011.

Despite maintaining a long-term relationship, the pair have largely kept their personal life private. They share two daughters — Esmeralda, born in 2014, and Amada, born in 2016.

In recent years, Mendes has referred to Gosling as her husband, suggesting the couple quietly married.

Gosling appeared on the late-night show ahead of the release of his upcoming film “Project Hail Mary,” which is scheduled to hit theaters on March 20.

News.Az