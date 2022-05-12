Aeroflot increases frequency of flights to Istanbul, Antalya from May 27 — airline

Aeroflot Airlines will increase the number of flights to Istanbul and Antalya from May 27, the company said, News,az reports citing TASS.

Aeroflot will increase the number of flights to Istanbul and Antalya from May 27 to three daily flights. Flights will be operated on Airbus A330 wide-body airliners.

Earlier, Aeroflot announced plans to resume flights to the Maldives from May 13, flights will also be carried out on A330 aircraft.

News.Az