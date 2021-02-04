Aeroflot launches flights on route Moscow-Baku-Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Airline “Aeroflot” starts to operate special flights on route Moscow-Baku-Moscow (“Sheremetyevo” Airport).

Flights will be operated twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays.

The first flight of the airline in Baku will arrive on February 18 at 01:25, and depart from the capital of Azerbaijan at 02:55 local time.

In addition, from February 17, the National Air Carrier AZAL will also start to operate special flights on route Baku-Moscow-Baku. Flights will be operated to “Domodedovo” Airport with a frequency of twice a week - on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Only the persons listed on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation have the right to enter Russia during the COVID-19 pandemic: https://www.mid.ru/informacia-dla-rossijskih-i-inostrannyh-grazdan-v-svazi-s-koronavirusnoj-infekciej/-/asset_publisher/UUDFpNltySPE/content/id/4157104

In addition to Azerbaijani citizens, the following categories of citizens are allowed for flights from Moscow to Baku:

* Employees and heads of diplomatic missions and consulates in Azerbaijan and their family members;

* Foreigners whose family members (spouses, parents or minor children) are citizens of Azerbaijan;

* Foreigners who have a work permit in Azerbaijan;

* Foreigners who have a permanent or temporary residence permit in Azerbaijan;

* Foreign students studying at universities in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az