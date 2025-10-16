Afghan suspect in knife attack that killed toddler goes on trial in Germany

The trial of a 28-year-old Afghan national accused of killing two people, including a toddler, in a knife attack in Aschaffenburg began on Thursday, more than eight months after the shocking incident.

Prosecutors allege the suspect, identified only as Enamullah O. to protect his privacy, attacked a kindergarten group in a city park in January, fatally stabbing a German man and a 2-year-old boy of Moroccan descent. The attack also injured a 2-year-old Syrian girl, a teacher, and a 72-year-old man, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities say Enamullah O. was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the attack.

The incident occurred a month before Germany’s federal election in February, prompting then-candidate and now-Chancellor Friedrich Merz to pledge a crackdown on migration and stricter border controls. The attack was among a series of violent incidents that have fueled public concern over migration and boosted support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which is competing closely with Merz’s conservatives in opinion polls.

Enamullah O. had previously applied for asylum, which was rejected, and had stated in December that he would voluntarily leave Germany. However, he remained in the country under medical treatment.

In response, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced plans to allow deportations of illegal immigrants to Afghanistan and other countries, reversing previous restrictions under the former government. Supporters of the policy argue that the changes are necessary to address security concerns and public unease.

The trial continues amid nationwide debate over migration policies and public safety in Germany.

News.Az