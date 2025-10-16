German officials highlight Azerbaijan’s role in regional peace and stability

+ ↺ − 16 px

German officials, experts, and media have highlighted Azerbaijan’s pivotal role in fostering peace and stability, Hikmet Hajiyev, a senior aide to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Head of the Foreign Policy Department at the Presidential Administration, wrote on X.

Hajiyev held talks with representatives of the German government, Bundestag, think tanks, and leading media outlets at the German Parliamentary Society today, News.Az reports.

“Engaging discussion today at the German Parliamentary Society with distinguished reps of the German Government, Bundestag, think tanks, & leading media. We discussed Azerbaijan’s pivotal role in fostering peace, stability, and connectivity amid evolving regional & global dynamics,” the presidential aide wrote.

News.Az