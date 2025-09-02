Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 1,124, aid group says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from a powerful magnitude-6 earthquake in Afghanistan has risen to 1,124, the Afghan Red Crescent Society reported Tuesday.

At least 3,251 people have been injured, and more than 8,000 homes destroyed in the disaster, according to the humanitarian organization. Rescue and relief efforts are ongoing as authorities and aid groups work to reach affected communities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The earthquake struck around midnight, causing widespread damage in affected areas, including Dara Noor in Jalalabad.

News.Az