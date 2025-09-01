Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 500

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has climbed to 500, with more than 1,000 others injured.

Rescue teams are navigating remote areas with limited communication to assess the full extent of the damage and provide aid, with officials noting that the toll is preliminary as efforts continue, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the eastern part of Afghanistan at 11:47 p.m. local time on Aug. 31, with its epicenter 27 km at a depth of eight km, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

