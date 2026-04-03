Afghanistan hit by 5.9 magnitude earthquake

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A powerful 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan on Friday, causing tremors in parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The quake occurred at a depth of 175 kilometers (108.7 miles) at 1612GMT, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The tremor was felt in the Afghan capital of Kabul, a local Obaidullah Baheer wrote on US social media company X.

The quake was also felt in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department measured the quake at a magnitude of 6.1.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

News.Az