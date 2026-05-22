Moderate earthquake strikes near Balleny Islands region south of Antarctica

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A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck the South Pacific Ocean near the Balleny Islands region on Friday, May 22, 2026, in waters located hundreds of kilometres from Antarctica, according to seismic monitoring data.

The quake occurred in the late afternoon local time and was recorded at a depth of around 10 kilometres, with no immediate reports of it being felt by people due to its remote location, News.Az reports, citing Volcano Discovery.

the earthquake’s epicentre was located at approximately 61.68°S and 154.20°E in the Antarctic region.

The event was classified as confirmed after analysis from multiple seismic stations, with moderate shaking estimated near the epicentre but no reported human impact.

At the time of the quake, weather conditions in the area included light snow, sub-zero temperatures and strong winds, reflecting the harsh environment surrounding the southern oceanic region.

Seismologists estimate the earthquake released energy equivalent to several hundred tons of TNT, though such remote events typically pose no threat to populated areas.

News.Az