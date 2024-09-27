Afghanistan: Taliban implement new restrictions on media

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Taliban have recently imposed additional restrictions on media organizations in Afghanistan, banning criticism of their laws and policies, as well as prohibiting the broadcasting of live political shows, according to the Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC), News.Az reports citing Deutsche Welle.

The AFJC said the Taliban instructed media managers during a meeting on September 21 that the topics for political shows must be approved first by Taliban members.The Taliban issued fresh guidelines instructing media organizations to only invite guests who are approved by the group.The Taliban have provided a list of 68 experts they approve to appear on political shows. According to new guidelines, Taliban officials must be informed in advance if a guest outside the Taliban-approved list is to appear on a show."The guideline is a new effort to further weaken and marginalize independent media," AFCJ said in a statement, calling on the Taliban to refrain from suppressing free media.No singing, no reading: Women protest Taliban ban online

News.Az