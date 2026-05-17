Anacláudia Rossbach: UN-Habitat stands ready to support member states and partners in implementing the agenda

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“UN-Habitat stands ready to support member states and partners in implementing the agenda,” said Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat in her remarks at the Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda held as part of the WUF13. She noted that the organization's new strategic plan is aimed at the key priorities of sustainable urbanization, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The first day of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) opened today with a Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan as a new initiative.

News.Az