Xabi Alonso appointed Chelsea manager

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Chelsea appointed Xabi Alonso as the club’s new manager on Sunday, handing the Spaniard a four-year contract as he becomes the latest coach tasked with reviving the club’s fortunes, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The appointment comes a day after Chelsea lost the FA Cup final to Manchester City.

The London club currently sits ninth in the Premier League with two matches remaining in the season.

Alonso emerged as one of Europe’s most highly regarded young coaches after leading Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga and German Cup double during the 2023/24 campaign.

However, his spell at Real Madrid lasted only seven months. Alonso, who was appointed by the Spanish club last year, left the role in January.

“Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as manager of the men’s team,” the club said in a statement.

“The Spaniard will begin his role on July 1, 2026, having agreed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge,” the statement added.

Alonso faces a major challenge as Chelsea seek to return to competing for top honours. Saturday’s defeat at Wembley means the club has now gone eight seasons without winning a domestic trophy despite significant spending in the transfer market.

News.Az