Anar Guliyev: WUF13 will differ from previous ones with several innovations

Anar Guliyev: WUF13 will differ from previous ones with several innovations

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“We have high expectations from the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13),” Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, and WUF13 National Coordinator, told journalists.

“This is an indicator of the importance that countries attach to urban planning and urbanization. Baku is already becoming one of the pivotal venues where the global urbanization agenda is discussed,” Anar Guliyev emphasized, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News.Az