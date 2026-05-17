Massive £4.5m police operation separates rival protests in central London

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A major £4.5 million police operation was deployed in central London on Saturday to keep rival protest groups apart, leaving tourists surprised as large parts of the city were turned into heavily restricted zones.

More than 4,000 officers were stationed across the capital to enforce a “sterile zone” between a far-right rally led by Tommy Robinson and a pro-Palestinian demonstration, with key landmarks including Trafalgar Square, Whitehall and Buckingham Palace heavily secured, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Nelson’s Column was surrounded by metal barriers, while police in riot gear blocked access between major areas such as the National Gallery, Pall Mall and Regent Street. Police vehicles lined The Mall, and additional barriers were placed near Whitehall and the Foreign Office.

The Metropolitan Police said the large-scale operation was necessary to prevent clashes and ensure that both protests could proceed safely while maintaining public order. The deployment included more than 4,000 officers, with 660 brought in from other forces under mutual aid arrangements.

Both marches were allowed to take place but were kept strictly separated. The pro-Palestinian march proceeded from Knightsbridge through Piccadilly and into Pall Mall, while Tommy Robinson’s supporters marched from Holborn via the Strand and Whitehall to Parliament Square.

Authorities said the operation aimed to balance freedom of expression with the prevention of disorder, especially given the size of previous demonstrations and the presence of multiple large events in London on the same day, including the FA Cup Final at Wembley.

News.Az