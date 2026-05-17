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President Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of State Committee for Construction of City of Arkadag of Turkmenistan

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President Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of State Committee for Construction of City of Arkadag of Turkmenistan
Photo: AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Deryageldi Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan, on May 17, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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