US Navy serviceman stationed in Japan arrested over alleged theft

US Navy serviceman stationed in Japan arrested over alleged theft

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A US Navy serviceman stationed in southwestern Japan was arrested by local police on Sunday on suspicion of stealing a wallet and other belongings, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The incident reportedly took place at around 2:15 a.m. local time inside a taxi in Sasebo, located in Nagasaki Prefecture.

The suspect is accused of taking a paper bag containing a wallet, a smartphone, and other items valued at about 105,000 yen (approximately $661).

The taxi driver contacted police after a man allegedly entered the cab unexpectedly, argued with a woman inside the vehicle, and then took the paper bag.

Kyodo News reported that the serviceman is stationed at the US military base in Sasebo and has denied part of the allegations.

News.Az