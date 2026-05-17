UK and France extend ‘one in, one out’ migrant returns scheme amid ongoing Channel crossings

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The UK and France have agreed to extend their “one in, one out” small boats pilot scheme until 1 October, continuing a controversial migration agreement aimed at reducing Channel crossings and disrupting people-smuggling networks.

The scheme, agreed last July by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, involves returning one asylum seeker who arrives in the UK by small boat to France in exchange for another person in France being allowed to enter the UK through legal routes, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

The pilot programme was originally due to end on 11 June, but Home Office sources confirmed both countries have agreed to extend it. Despite the policy, thousands of asylum seekers have continued crossing the Channel in small boats, while smugglers have reportedly adapted by using alternative routes, including departures from Belgium and more expensive journeys via lorries.

According to officials, crossings this year have fallen by around one third compared with the same period last year, though this has been partly attributed to poor weather conditions affecting sea travel.

Since the scheme began, more than 600 people have been returned to France, while over 580 have been brought to the UK under the agreement.

Some asylum seekers have expressed concern and distress over the continuation of the policy, saying it has led to uncertainty, detention, and fear of being returned again. Others have claimed that people returned to France have gone missing or are afraid of further deportation, while criticising the wider impact of migration enforcement policies.

A Home Office spokesperson said the agreement forms part of wider reforms aimed at reducing illegal migration and increasing returns, stating that tens of thousands of migrants have been removed from the UK since July 2024.

News.Az