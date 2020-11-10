After Azerbaijan raised its flag in Shusha, the struggle of the Armenian armed forces became meaningless - Russian expert

The establishment of control by the Azerbaijani Army in Shusha was a key point, Russian political scientist, editor-in-chief of "National Defense" magazine Igor Korotchenko told News.Az.

"The city was of great strategic importance and symbolic meaning. After Azerbaijan raised its flag here, the struggle of the Armenian armed forces became meaningless. After that, Pashinyan was forced to capitulate on the terms of Baku. Therefore, the liberation of Shusha from occupation was of great importance in this war," the expert said.

