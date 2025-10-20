Afterpay hit by global outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global “buy now, pay later” company Afterpay experienced a widespread outage on Monday afternoon, affecting users in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States.

The disruption began around 2 p.m. local time, impacting all parts of the platform—including the consumer portal, mobile app, and in-store API—according to the company’s status website, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

“We are experiencing an outage at the moment that is affecting services,” an Afterpay spokeswoman told NewsWire. “Our team is working hard to resolve this as soon as possible and we’ll provide another update shortly.”

By approximately 4:15 p.m., services were restored in Australia and New Zealand, with Canadian and U.S. platforms returning shortly afterward.

Afterpay allows customers to buy products, from fashion to holidays, and pay in interest-free installments. The company has around 3.5 million customers in Australia alone.

