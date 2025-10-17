Verizon users report widespread service outage across US East Coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Verizon subscribers along the U.S. East Coast experienced widespread service disruptions early Friday morning.

According to Downdetector.com, user complaints surged from just 90 at 11:06 p.m. ET to 7,360 by 12:16 a.m. ET., News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

50% of the complaints revolved around issues with users' mobile phones. 36% say that they are not getting any signals.

The remaining 14% say that they are having problems with their 5G home internet service.

Most of the complaints seem to be coming from Michigan. One Downdetector user wrote a few minutes ago, "Down in Grand Rapids." Overall, there are 36 posts written within the last 30 minutes from Verizon customers saying that they cannot get their phones to work. Apple iPhone users on Verizon, Visible, and Straight Talk are getting the SOS icon on the status bar that indicates they are not connected to their wireless provider.

Here are some of the comments: "No voice all my iPhones are stuck on SOS and my Home Internet is also out here in Pontiac Michigan, also I have one Xfinity mobile device that is out it runs off Verizon ." "Down in Midland, MI.....Support unavailable, too!" "Down in Lansing." "Down in Hudsonville Michigan." "I’m using Visible Wireless in Dearborn Mi, and my iPhone is in SOS mode." "Completely out in Oxford, Mi" "Has anyone HONESTLY gotten thru to talk to their customer service? Or are you all trolling....and just making up. I care for elderly patients and this is screwing up my whole work being able to make a call."

News.Az