Agriculture production increases by 6.3% in Azerbaijan

In January-July of 2019, the value of total agricultural products amounted to AZN 4 453,7 mln. in Azerbaijan and 2 230,4 mln of it falls to the share of cattle-breeding, while 2 223,3 mln of the amount falls to the share of planting APA-Economics reports citing State Statistical Committee.

Agricultural production has increased by 6.3% in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year, as well as 3.1% increase - in cattle-breeding and 9.5% - in planting.

