Air Arabia to carry out Sharjah-Baku-Sharjah flights

The UAE’s Air Arabia airline will carry out Sharjah-Baku-Sharjah flights since March, 2017.

In January, Sky Star Travel and Air Arabia signed an agreement in this regard, AzerTag reports.

Air Arabia manager Konstantin Kurilo said at the presentation of a new project of Sky Star Travel that as a result of successful development and sustainable socio-political stability, Azerbaijan has turned into an attractive country for tourists and investors. “Since March, Air Arabia will carry out regular flights on Sharjah-Baku-Sharjah route. The flights will be implemented by Airbus 320 planes and four times in a week.”

According to the agreement, Sky Star Travel was appointed as an official general sales agent of Air Arabia in Azerbaijan.

The airline has a great networks in 125 destinations.

Travelers will be able to use direct flights on Sharjah-Gabala and Sharjah-Nakhchivan routes.

