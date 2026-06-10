Air Canada pilot charged over alleged licence fraud

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A former Air Canada pilot has been charged after allegedly flying for years without the required licence to operate large commercial passenger aircraft, according to Canadian police.

Police said Geoffrey Wall of Barrie, Ontario, served as an airline captain between 2009 and 2025 despite not holding the necessary airline transport pilot licence. Investigators allege he operated more than 900 domestic and international flights while using fraudulent licensing documents to misrepresent his qualifications, News.Az reports, citing Asia One.

Peel Regional Police said Wall allegedly deceived both his employer and regulatory authorities for years. Deputy police chief Nick Milinovich compared the case to a doctor licensed in one field performing highly specialized surgery without proper certification.

Air Canada confirmed that the pilot held a valid commercial pilot licence but had been promoted to captain without the required qualification. The airline said he was removed from active duty once the issue was discovered and that the matter was voluntarily reported to Transport Canada. The pilot is no longer employed by the carrier.

Authorities said irregularities were uncovered during a documentation review, prompting Transport Canada to contact police earlier this year. Investigators also allege Wall filed a false police report regarding supposedly stolen pilot documents.

Air Canada stated that safety was not compromised because its pilots undergo recurrent training and regular competency checks. The airline added that an internal audit found no other similar cases of non-compliance.

Police said Wall earned approximately C$2.9 million during his time as a captain. Canadian Transport Minister Steve MacKinnon said the government would review the case and make any necessary improvements to oversight procedures, while noting that the system ultimately succeeded in detecting the issue.

News.Az