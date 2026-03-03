Yandex metrika counter

Air France suspends Middle East flights

Source: Air France

Air France has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai and Riyadh until Thursday inclusive, citing security concerns linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the airline said the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority and that it will reassess the situation before resuming operations on the affected routes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Global air travel has faced significant disruption since Sunday as the war involving Iran forced the closure of major Middle Eastern airports, including Dubai — the world’s busiest international hub — for a second consecutive day in one of the most severe aviation disruptions in recent years.

Key transit hubs such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and Doha in Qatar were either shut down or operating under heavy restrictions, as much of the region’s airspace remained closed following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The disruption has extended well beyond the Middle East, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded in cities as far away as Bali, Kathmandu and Frankfurt.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

