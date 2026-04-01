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Jet Fuel Prices
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Air India has announced a temporary suspension and reduction of several international routes between June and August, citing rising jet fuel prices and airspace restrictions affecting global operations.13 May 2026-17:39
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International Airlines Group, the parent company of British Airways, has warned that its annual profit will come in lower than previously expected as surging jet fuel prices and ongoing supply disruptions weigh heavily on the aviation sector.08 May 2026-10:20
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Airlines have removed two million seats from this month’s schedules as they adjust operations in response to soaring jet fuel prices amid the Middle East conflict.06 May 2026-00:55
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Air France-KLM expects its 2026 fuel bill to rise by $2.4 billion due to higher jet fuel prices linked to the Middle East conflict, the airline group said Thursday.30 Apr 2026-12:21
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British low-cost airline easyJet has warned that it expects a larger headline pre-tax loss for the first half of the year, driven by rising fuel costs and higher legal provisions.16 Apr 2026-10:45
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India on Wednesday announced plans to raise the price of jet fuel following a surge in global crude prices triggered by the U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran, officials said.01 Apr 2026-16:50
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