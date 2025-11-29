Air NZ cancels flights over Airbus software update

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air New Zealand has cancelled 12 flights after announcing that 37 of its aircraft are affected by a mandatory Airbus software update.

Nathan McGraw, Air New Zealand's chief safety and risk officer, said that the software update issue affects 37 Airbus aircraft operating both domestic and international routes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

McGraw estimated that the update across the fleet will take two to three days, it said.

New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority said in its statement that the authority is aware of the Airbus A320 situation and is working closely with Air New Zealand and other relevant agencies in response to an emergency airworthiness directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, requiring A320s to have a software update.

